Busy Bank Holiday Monday for Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth RNLI were called out three times on Bank Holiday Monday.

At 11.52 am on Monday, August 29, H.M. Coastguard tasked Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat to a report of a kitesurfer in distress approximately a third of a mile off Exmouth Lifeboat Station.

The crew launched shortly afterwards and commenced a search of the location given. Exmouth RNLI Lifeguards were also assigned to the emergency.

The casualty was very quickly located and the RNLI Lifeguards took the casualty on board their rescue watercraft and to the safety of shore. He was cold but uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

Less than an hour later, at 12.40pm the inshore lifeboat crew were alerted to a 16ft sailing boat with engine failure that was unable to make progress and drifting about a quarter of a mile off Exmouth Seafront.

The vessel was unable to make headway in the channel and was drifting towards Pole Sands and was a hazard to other water users. The crew towed the boat to the River Exe where it was safely anchored. None of the occupants were injured or required medical help

At 2.43pm, the Exmouth RNLI Shop volunteers received a telephone call from parents reporting their son in difficulty and exhausted on Pole Sands.

The volunteer lifesavers launched on their third tasking of the day and commenced a search of the area without success. One member of the crew went ashore and made enquiries with members of the public in the area to no avail.

The crew continued their search of the area but stood down when it was established that the individual had returned home and was safe and well. The lifeboat returned to the station and was back on service a short time later.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should always call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard. When you take a craft to sea, always let someone know where you are going and when you will be back. Always wear a lifejacket and take a means of calling for help