Busy weekend for Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

On what was one of their busiest days of the year, Exmouth’s volunteer RNLI crew members attended three emergencies on Sunday (August 30).

The first callout came at shortly after 10am when a woman and a dog were rescued on a paddleboard drifting out of control off the coast at Budleigh Salterton.

The woman was found nearly two miles out to sea. Both she and the dog were uninjured and taken back to land.

At 12.30pm the coastguard alerted Exmouth RNLI after two females were seen in an inflatable dinghy drifting out to sea at Budleigh as well as a paddleboarder attempting to rescue them.

Once the crew reached the scene, it was established that the dinghy had been caught by the wind and tide and disappeared out at sea.

The lifeboat began a comprehensive search pattern of the area and located the two casualties about twenty minutes later, 1.6 miles out to sea and out of control.

They were taken on board the lifeboat and conveyed to Budleigh where they were seen by members of Exmouth Coastguard who gave appropriate safety advice. Neither suffered any injuries.

While en route back to the lifeboat station, the Exmouth crew was tasked to two further emergencies involving a kayak and a paddleboard off Sidmouth.

Sidmouth lifeboat and Exmouth Coastguard also provided assistance.

Once on scene, it was discovered that both incidents had been resolved and no further assistance was necessary.

Inshore lifeboat helm, Harry Griffin, said: “It was very fortunate that none of the incidents resulted in more serious consequences and we were able to get to the casualties in good time.

“Nevertheless, these serve as a timely reminder to all water users to take note of relevant safety advice concerning winds, tides and currents in the area, to use vessels that are suitable for taking to the sea and to be kitted with proper safety and communications equipment at all times when on the water.”

These incidents followed a callout for Exmouth RNLI on Saturday (August 29) night, when the lifeboat was called out to help a 42ft yacht of the coast of Lyme Regis.

The crewman was taken on board the lifeboat and the vessel was escorted to Torquay.