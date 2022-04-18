News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Busy Easter weekend for Exmouth RNLI

Adam Manning

Published: 5:19 PM April 18, 2022
Updated: 5:25 PM April 18, 2022
Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel of 17th April in tow

Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel of 17th April in tow - Credit: Geoff Mills

Exmouth RNLI attended two callouts over the Easter weekend.

At around 1pm on Saturday (April 16) the inshore lifeboat was on exercise off Exmouth when the crew diverted to a 20-foot Arvor motorboat with a fouled propellor.

The vessel could not be recovered so they towed it and its occupants to the safety of its mooring. No one was injured.

At around 3pm on Easter Sunday (April 17,) HM Coastguard called the inshore lifeboat to a report of a 2.5 ton, 8-metre motor cruiser that had run aground off Exmouth with engine failure at the entrance to the channel.

The crew established that the vessel was unable to make progress and towed it to Exmouth Marina.

Its two occupants were uninjured.

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Helm Harry Griffin said: “I would urge all boat owners to carefully check their vessels to ensure that they are properly serviced, reliable and safe to use, especially following a period of inactivity.”


East Devon News
Exmouth News

