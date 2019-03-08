Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Mike Gall 'honoured' to be named Exmouth RNLI operations manager

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 July 2019

New Lifeboat Operations Manager, Mike Gall (centre left) takes over from Kevin Riley MBE (centre right) with Exmouth RNLI lifeboat Crew and Shore Crew volunteers. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

New Lifeboat Operations Manager, Mike Gall (centre left) takes over from Kevin Riley MBE (centre right) with Exmouth RNLI lifeboat Crew and Shore Crew volunteers. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

John Thorogood

A retired Royal Navy dentist has taken over as the operations manager of Exmouth RNLI.

Mike Gall will assume the role of the charity's lifeboat operations manager from Kevin Riley who brings the curtain down on 20 years of voluntary service. The former Royal Navy chief dental officer will be responsible for managing all operational activities and authorising lifeboat launches.

Mr Gall will work closely with volunteer coxswain Steve Hockings-Thompson and full-time mechanic Andy Stott.

He said RNLI systems are similar to those in healthcare.

Me Gall said: "I can see their importance in delivering the operational capability that the public expect from the institution. I'm honoured to serve in my new role."

He retired from the Navy two years ago and is the commodore and Royal Yachts Association principal at Lympstone Sailing Club. His wife, Alison, volunteers at Exmouth RNLI's shop.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Air ambulance leaves scene after landing in grounds of Exmouth church

Devon Air Ambulance shortly before take off from Brixington Community Church. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Date set for opening of Popworld in Exmouth

Dj mixing. Picture: Getty Images

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Air ambulance leaves scene after landing in grounds of Exmouth church

Devon Air Ambulance shortly before take off from Brixington Community Church. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Date set for opening of Popworld in Exmouth

Dj mixing. Picture: Getty Images

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Mike Gall ‘honoured’ to be named Exmouth RNLI operations manager

New Lifeboat Operations Manager, Mike Gall (centre left) takes over from Kevin Riley MBE (centre right) with Exmouth RNLI lifeboat Crew and Shore Crew volunteers. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Somerset Rebels race to victory over Birmingham Brummies

Somerset Rebels rider Todd Kurtz celebrates his Heat 1 win. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Have your say on long-term plan for NHS services in Devon

Picture: Getty

Salad with a twist – a recipe from River Cottage

Recipe taken from River Cottage Easy, published by Bloomsbury, and available from rivercottage.net. Photography � Simon Wheeler

A little help from TRIP goes a long way

TRIP driver Jim Rider. Ref edr 23 19TI 6056. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists