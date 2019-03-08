Mike Gall 'honoured' to be named Exmouth RNLI operations manager

New Lifeboat Operations Manager, Mike Gall (centre left) takes over from Kevin Riley MBE (centre right) with Exmouth RNLI lifeboat Crew and Shore Crew volunteers. Picture: Exmouth RNLI John Thorogood

A retired Royal Navy dentist has taken over as the operations manager of Exmouth RNLI.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Gall will assume the role of the charity's lifeboat operations manager from Kevin Riley who brings the curtain down on 20 years of voluntary service. The former Royal Navy chief dental officer will be responsible for managing all operational activities and authorising lifeboat launches.

Mr Gall will work closely with volunteer coxswain Steve Hockings-Thompson and full-time mechanic Andy Stott.

He said RNLI systems are similar to those in healthcare.

Me Gall said: "I can see their importance in delivering the operational capability that the public expect from the institution. I'm honoured to serve in my new role."

He retired from the Navy two years ago and is the commodore and Royal Yachts Association principal at Lympstone Sailing Club. His wife, Alison, volunteers at Exmouth RNLI's shop.