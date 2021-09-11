Lifeboats respond to reports of people calling for help
- Credit: RNLI/Roger Moore
Exmouth RNLI volunteers rushed to help following a report that people could be heard calling for help on the eastern side of Straight Point Range.
At 5.59pm on Wednesday, September 8, HM Coastguard tasked both Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II and the all weather lifeboat 13-03 R & J Welburn following a 999 call reporting persons calling for help in the vicinity of Straight Point Range between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.
The inshore lifeboat was already afloat on exercise and immediately made its way to the vicinity, arriving there very quickly at 6.10pm. Exmouth HM Coastguard Rescue team was also placed on standby at the scene.
The charity’s all-weather lifeboat launched at 6.22pm commanded by Coxswain Roy Stott and volunteer crew Paul Balbi, Guy Munnings, Ed Steele, James Edge and James Searle and joined the search.
Other RNLI volunteers assisting in the assignment were Neil Cannon, John Dinsdale, Roger Moore, Mark Cockman, David Preece, Tim Barnes, Scott Ranft, Mark Sansom and Robert Thompson.
Both lifeboats engaged in a co-ordinated search of the area and at 6.56pm a further report was received of two persons reportedly cut off by the tide on the western side of Straight Point. The crew of the inshore lifeboat made their way to that location overseen by their colleagues in the all-weather lifeboat and made contact with the individuals. It was established that they did not require assistance.
At 7.15pm the lifesavers were stood down by HM Coastguard.
Most Read
- 1 Skatepark upgrade will elevate it to Olympic standard
- 2 Night emergency health service is to be outsourced
- 3 Next generation of cricket shining at Budleigh
- 4 Exmouth RNLI lifeboats launched to persons calling for help
- 5 More staff recruited to tackle rising homelessness
- 6 Council renews bid to solve shortage of social workers
- 7 Sex offender John Humphreys removed as an honorary alderman
- 8 We must remain optimistic for future of Afghan people
- 9 Coronation Cup at Madeira Bowls
- 10 Incredible internal matches at Budleigh Bowls