Lifeboat answers kayak alarm call

Tim Dixon

Published: 8:15 AM October 5, 2021   
Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat launching on Monday

Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat launching on Monday - Credit: Mark Johnson/RNLI

Exmouth RNLI volunteers were tasked on Monday evening to attend a report of an apparently abandoned kayak drifting upside down on the River Exe.

At 5.51pm  HM Coastguard ordered Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II to a report of an apparently abandoned kayak seen drifting upside down on the River Exe.

The lifeboat launched at 6.05pm and was crewed by Scott Ranft, Steve Satchell and James Edge. They immediately sped to the scene and began a search of the area. They quickly located the kayak at 6.13pm on the Exmouth side of the River Exe and recovered it to a safe location. Following a further search the volunteer crew satisfied themselves that there was no-one in difficulty in the area and at 6.30pm they were stood down by H.M. Coastguard.

They returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the lifeboat was back ready for service a short time later.

person
