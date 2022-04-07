Exmouth builders merchants collecting items to donate for Ukraine

An Exmouth builders merchants join a national appeal to collect essential items for Ukraine.

The Exmouth branch of RGB Building Supplies has created a donation area where staff and customers can drop off items such as thermal clothing, bedding, sleeping bags, torches, first aid kits, toiletries, baby items, household cleaning items and non-perishable food.

Its part of the national appeal from the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) to help the people of Ukraine All the donated items will be passed to the charity Feed the Hungry on the Ukrainian border helping those in need.

The donation point will be open from Monday, April 4 and Saturday, April 30.

Jason Hurley, Branch Manager at Exmouth RGB, said: "The brutal war has caused so many people to flee their homes leaving them with nothing, so builders merchants from across the country have joined together to support the BMF’s appeal and help Ukrainian citizens during this humanitarian crisis. At the outset, we want to thank the kind-hearted people in our community for their donations.”

A full list of the items is on the RGB Building Supplies’ website - https://www.rgbltd.co.uk/