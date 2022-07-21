Exmouth builders merchants celebrate 10 years

Members of the team at RGB Building Supplies’ Exmouth branch Ryan, Stuart, Brian, Drew, Dan, Matt and Jason. - Credit: RGB Building Supplies.

The team at RGB Building Supplies in Exmouth are celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a party in August.

They are inviting the local community to join them on Wednesday, August 3, to celebrate 10 years since the branch opened its doors.

Between 7am and 5pm, local tradespeople and the community will be able to enjoy free food, make use of special offers and have the chance to win prizes.

Visitors will also be able to see demonstrations and speak to industry suppliers.

A spokesperson for RGB Building Supplies said: “We’re delighted to have been part of the Exmouth community since 2012.

"Since the opening, we’ve added a dedicated plumbing and heating department and have continuously expanded our range to bring new and industry-leading products to customers.

“We’ve developed excellent and long-lasting relationships with local trades and those taking on projects in their own homes, and the day is about thanking them for their continued support.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors through the doors to celebrate with us.”