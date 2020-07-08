Advanced search

New Exmouth reverend to lead walking pilgrimage from Exeter Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 July 2020

The Reverend Steve Jones, who is the mission rector for Littleham cum Exmouth with Lympstone. Picture: Steve Jones

The Reverend Steve Jones, who is the mission rector for Littleham cum Exmouth with Lympstone. Picture: Steve Jones

Archant

A one-day walking pilgrimage from Exeter Cathedral to Exmouth will celebrate the reopening of church buildings after lockdown.

The Reverend Steve Jones, of the Littleham-cum-Exmouth with Lympstone Mission Community, and others will set off from the cathedral on Saturday (July 10) following a short service.

They will be carrying a candle lit from the cathedral’s Paschal candle – traditionally lit on Easter Saturday – and vials of Holy oil.

Pilgrims will visit each of the Anglican churches along the Exe Estuary to pass on the flame from the cathedral and deliver some of the Holy oils.

The pilgrims will also visit the Royal Marine Commando training centre (CTCRM) at Lympstone, where Rev Jones trained as a marine 30 years ago.

Local foodbanks and churches along the route are set to benefit from funds raised by the Radiant Pilgrimage.

The Reverend Jones, who served in the Falklands, said, “The pilgrimage will be a visible sign for our estuary communities of vibrant spiritual life flowing back into the heart of our towns and villages after lockdown.

“We hope it will help to build closer relationships between the Cathedral and the church communities along the estuary and deepen our connections with CTCRM Lympstone and the chaplains working there.”

The Bishop of Exeter, the Right Reverend Robert Atwell, said, “Our generation is rediscovering the transforming experience of pilgrimage.

“Ancient pilgrim routes criss-cross our county and we are making new ones as we emerge out of lockdown and recover our sense of direction in life.

“This Saturday I pray that these Devon pilgrims will be renewed in faith, hope and love.”

The pilgrimage will cover around 14 miles and visit seven churches, finishing at the Reverend Jones’ church of St Margaret and St Andrew’s in Littleham, Exmouth.

Afterwards, the estuary pilgrimage will become one of the routes incorporated into the Devon Pilgrim initiative, being launched soon by the Diocese of Exeter’s Growing the Rural Church team.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal.

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

'Suspicious' Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew 'devastated' by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a 'wonderful opportunity' to deliver a 'high standard of care'

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

