Exmouth retreat for wounded Sailors and Royal Marines

A fitness and wellbeing retreat has been held in Exmouth for wounded, injured and sick Sailors and Royal Marines.

The week-long event, hosted by Devonport’s Personnel Support Group (PSG), was funded by the Greenwich Hospital charity, which as a Crown Charity supports the Royal Navy & Royal Marines and and welcomed 20 people.

Along with four members of staff from PSG, the group provided an all-round programme that included, early morning cold water swimming, yoga, mindfulness, fitness sessions as well as afternoons of cycling, paddle boarding and high rope challenges.

"It was a fantastic week, and I feel our WIS got lots from it," said Angie. "I have to thank all the staff members, in particular Sergeant Tom Merriman and Leading Physical Instructor Stu Palmer, who helped with the sport side of the events, and Lieutenant Commander Mark Taylor, our fantastic Yoga,

relaxation and mindfulness coach.

"By using military staff, it really kept the cost down, which meant we could spend more on the location, it was such a treat for our WIS, I know a lot of them felt incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity."

Lt Cdr Claire Lees, officer in charge of Devonport PSG, said: "Almost all of us will at some time in our Service face challenge due to illness or injury; recovery activities such as this well-being retreat, are such a huge force for good in giving people the time, space and opportunity to identify what they can control to improve their own recovery.

"Nutrition, fresh air, sleep, good company all help to re-enforce a positive mindset.

"A huge amount of effort was made by CPO Cheal with the support of an incredible team to make this happen and we are so grateful for the support from the Greenwich Hospital."

At the high ropes in Exmouth - Credit: ROYAL NAVY

Ian, one of the group, has been on sick leave since November last year and was extremely nervous about attending the retreat.

"When I arrived Angie and Tom were fantastic, I hadn't been able to be in any groups for months and this retreat gave me the door I needed to walk through and be happy again in my own surroundings," he said.

"The plethora of activities on offer, location, advice and overall care provided by the team was absolutely invaluable and I can honestly say that it has changed my life for the better. Thank you."