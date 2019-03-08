Climate change strikes - Exmouth residents to join Exeter action

Extinction Rebellion event takes place on Exmouth beach. Picture: Carol Jay JAYPHOTOS.CO.UK

Residents in Exmouth will be joining a climate change march in Exeter as part of strikes happening globally.

Millions of people are expected to rally against climate change in the global strike action tomorrow.

Exmouth members of the Exeter Extinction Rebellion are due to meet up with the rest of the movement at Bedford Square, in Exeter, at around 11am, for the strike.

They will then march through the Princesshay shopping centre to County Hall, in Topsham Road - the headquarters of Devon County Council.

Several members from Exmouth are part of a samba band which will be playing throughout the march.

The purpose of the action is to call for a new 'green deal' which will:

- Decarbonise the UK economy by 2030

- Create millions of 'green' jobs across the country

- Transform the economy to place human and ecological wellbeing and prosperity at its centre

- Protect and restore vital habitats

- Promote global justice