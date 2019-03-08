£300,000 in developer cash to be spent on sports projects

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Residents will have their say on how a pot of developer money earmarked for sports projects will be spent.

In the latest round of Section 106 funding, £300,000 is available for Exmouth.

At its August meeting, Exmouth Town Council agreed to ask the public what potential sport project they would like the money to be spent on.

Section 106 money is cash from developers which is used to offset the impact of new homes on the community.

Town councillors were asked to choose whether to take the consultation option or look at projects specifically mentioned in the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan.

Lisa Bowman, town clerk, said: "The section 106 officer at East Devon District Council is asking us to determine which route we want to go down to identify new sports projects through section 106 funding."

Members voted to put it out to consultation and the council's working party will create a shortlist of ideas on which the public will get the chance to vote.