Exmouth residents asked to help with national butterfly count after boom in sightings

The Painted Lady butterfly. Picture: Bob Eade Archant

The UK could be experiencing a once-in-a-decade butterfly phenomenon - and people in Exmouth are being asked to see if that is the case.

More than 200 sightings of Painted Lady butterflies have already been reported from across the county, including several on Dartmoor National Park, as well as near Bideford, Barnstaple, Torquay and Exmouth.

Naturalist Chris Packham is urging wildlife lovers across Devon to take part in the world's largest insect citizen science survey.

He said: "The Painted Lady migration is one of the wonders of the natural world. butterfly in North America.

"Signs across Europe are looking very promising, meaning that 2019 could be a very good year for the Painted Lady, with high numbers already being recorded across the UK."

People are encouraged to do the count when out and about - for more, visit www.butterfly-conservation.org/DevonCountEvents