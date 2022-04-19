News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth team helps rescue HORSE from water-filled ditch

Paul Jones

Published: 8:30 AM April 19, 2022
The crew from Exmouth was sent out to Cheddar - Credit: Archant

Exmouth's specialist rescue crew was called to help a horse stuck in a water-filled ditch.

The team joined firefighters from Cheddar at an incident in Axbridge, Somerset, at just after 11am yesterday morning (April 18).

"Fire control received a report of a horse stuck in water in a ditch," said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

"Fire crews from Cheddar was mobilised with the special rescue unit from Exmouth. 
"Upon arrival crews confirmed that one large horse was in a water filled ditch approx 4ft deep. 

"Crews used water safety equipment to rescue the horse."

The animal was uninjured in the incident, they added.

