Reptile specialist shop opens in Exmouth

Leum Bennett and Sophie Bain of We Do Reptiles. Archant

A passion for cold-blooded pets has inspired a couple to open Exmouth’s online reptile shop.

Gargoyle Gecko. Picture: We Do Reptiles Gargoyle Gecko. Picture: We Do Reptiles

Sophie Bain, 27, and Leum Barrett, 29, have opened 'We Do Reptiles', in Exeter Road, and are hoping to educate people about keeping exotic animals.

Both of them have been caring for their own reptiles for the last 10 years and want to share their passion with people in Exmouth.

Leum says there has been an increase in interest in keeping reptiles which he puts down to curiosity over the cold-blooded animals.

He said: “People understand that they [reptiles] are easy to keep and there is no stigma attached to them any more.

A Chilean Rose tarantula. Picture: We Do Reptiles A Chilean Rose tarantula. Picture: We Do Reptiles

“Keeping reptiles suits people with busy lifestyles.”

As well as corn snakes, royal pythons and bearded dragons, there are also insects and smaller creatures like crickets which can be used as food for the reptiles, for creating a bio-enclosure or, in some cases, kept as pets themselves.

They also sell frozen rats and mice to feed snakes with.

Sophie has been keeping exotic animals since she was at college and decided to get a terrapin.

It was during this time she realised there was a gap in the market for a shop which helps people keep and look after these pets.

Prior to opening We Do Reptiles, she owned a similar store in Exeter called South West Reptiles but left the business at the end of last year.

“It's always been a hobby of ours,” said Sophie.

Amel Scaleless Corn Snake. Picture: We Do Reptiles Amel Scaleless Corn Snake. Picture: We Do Reptiles

“I think Exmouth is a quite a good location – it's very central and you can get to it from lots of places.

“The people who have come in so far have been so welcoming saying that Exmouth did need a reptile-specific shop.”

Sophie said corn snakes, tortoises and geckos would be the ideal reptile for someone who has not kept one before.

She said: “They have been around a long time so there is a lot known about them and most people want to be able to hold them.”

Leopard Gecko. Picture: We Do Reptiles Leopard Gecko. Picture: We Do Reptiles

Leum added: “They are so easy to keep. Reptiles also cost a lot less to maintain and as long as the environment is as it should be they are happy.”