News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Antique china doll restored by Exmouth Repair Cafe

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 PM March 14, 2022
The Exmouth Repair Cafe team with the successfully mended doll

The Exmouth Repair Cafe team with the successfully mended doll - Credit: Jean Holden

There was an unusual challenge for the Exmouth Repair Café earlier this month – a 70-year-old china doll that needed some restoration. 

The doll, called Sally, belongs to Jan Worsfold, whose son Nick is an electrical repairer with the group. She received it as a Christmas present when she was eight, complete with doll’s clothes knitted by her mother. Over the years the elastic holding the doll’s limbs had worked loose. 

The 70-year-old china doll at Exmouth Repair Cafe

The 70-year-old china doll at Exmouth Repair Cafe - Credit: Jean Holden

Jan Collett, another member of the group, had owned a similar doll as a child and offered to help when the team met on Saturday, March 5.  

She said: “Knowing this doll would be fragile I decided to research what would be required before we did any work on it.  

“I found online a dolls’ hospital in Dartington so asked the lady in charge for advice.   

“She was extremely helpful and suggested we watch a tutorial on YouTube.  She also offered me the loan of a book which I received in the post the next day.  Both sources were well explained and gave useful information.  The result was that a group of repairers together succeeded in mending the doll.” 

The Repair Cafe team at work on the doll

The Repair Cafe team at work on the doll - Credit: Jean Holden

Mending the antique doll at the Repair Cafe

Mending the antique doll at the Repair Cafe - Credit: Jean Holden


Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Members of the group who bought the Sir Walter Raleigh pub

Cheers! Villagers celebrate community takeover of pub

Philippa Davies

person
File photo showing coins and notes

How to claim the £150 council tax rebate

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
For their hopes for the town in 2014, a number of Exmouth's residents said that local shops were poo

Police stepping up patrols after reports of rise in begging in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
exmouth

Memorial unveiled to Exmouth woman killed in plane crash

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon