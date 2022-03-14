Antique china doll restored by Exmouth Repair Cafe
- Credit: Jean Holden
There was an unusual challenge for the Exmouth Repair Café earlier this month – a 70-year-old china doll that needed some restoration.
The doll, called Sally, belongs to Jan Worsfold, whose son Nick is an electrical repairer with the group. She received it as a Christmas present when she was eight, complete with doll’s clothes knitted by her mother. Over the years the elastic holding the doll’s limbs had worked loose.
Jan Collett, another member of the group, had owned a similar doll as a child and offered to help when the team met on Saturday, March 5.
She said: “Knowing this doll would be fragile I decided to research what would be required before we did any work on it.
“I found online a dolls’ hospital in Dartington so asked the lady in charge for advice.
“She was extremely helpful and suggested we watch a tutorial on YouTube. She also offered me the loan of a book which I received in the post the next day. Both sources were well explained and gave useful information. The result was that a group of repairers together succeeded in mending the doll.”