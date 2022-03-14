Antique china doll restored by Exmouth Repair Cafe

There was an unusual challenge for the Exmouth Repair Café earlier this month – a 70-year-old china doll that needed some restoration.

The doll, called Sally, belongs to Jan Worsfold, whose son Nick is an electrical repairer with the group. She received it as a Christmas present when she was eight, complete with doll’s clothes knitted by her mother. Over the years the elastic holding the doll’s limbs had worked loose.

The 70-year-old china doll at Exmouth Repair Cafe - Credit: Jean Holden

Jan Collett, another member of the group, had owned a similar doll as a child and offered to help when the team met on Saturday, March 5.

She said: “Knowing this doll would be fragile I decided to research what would be required before we did any work on it.

“I found online a dolls’ hospital in Dartington so asked the lady in charge for advice.

“She was extremely helpful and suggested we watch a tutorial on YouTube. She also offered me the loan of a book which I received in the post the next day. Both sources were well explained and gave useful information. The result was that a group of repairers together succeeded in mending the doll.”

The Repair Cafe team at work on the doll - Credit: Jean Holden

Mending the antique doll at the Repair Cafe - Credit: Jean Holden



