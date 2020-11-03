Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

Exmouth’s invite-only Remembrance service is set to go ahead as planned on Sunday (November 8)

The service was in doubt when the Government announced a second national lockdown between Thursday (November 5) and Wednesday, December 2.

New guidance from the Government said services which have been Covid risk assessed can take place.

Exmouth’s Royal British Legion branch has confirmed the planned service will go ahead on Sunday at the war memorial in The Strand.

This year will see invited guests – all of whom have their own allotted space - attend the service on Sunday, November 5.

Among the invited guests will be East Devon MP Simon Jupp and chairman of East Devon District Council Cathy Gardner.

Only certain guests will be able to lay wreaths on the day and the service will be streamed on Facebook Live by Exmouth Royal British Legion.

The latest government guidance sets out certain conditions, including that events should be outdoors, be short and focussing on wreath laying, that attendees should be kept to a minimum and that they, including military bands, should observe social distancing, and that public viewing of the event should be minimised.

Some people are legally permitted to attend events to commemorate Remembrance Sunday as participants, but while members of the public are permitted to stop and watch the event as spectators, organisers will take steps to discourage the public from attending, mindful of the risk especially to veterans and other vulnerable attendees.