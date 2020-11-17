Exmouth remembers its war heroes

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday Picture: Exmouth Photo Services Archant

There was a much reduced number of people paying their respects at Exmouth’s Remembrance Sunday service this year.

At a socially-distanced, invitation-only event, veterans laid wreaths at the town’s war memorial.

Hundreds of people usually gather in The Strand to attend the annual service.

However this year, because of lockdown, there was a strict limit on those able to attend and each person who did had an allotted space.

A bugler performed The Last Post and a speech was made by East Devon MP Simon Jupp.

After a two minutes silence, the service finished with the Lord’s Prayer, The Blessing and the National Anthem.

A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion said: “Covid-19 and the national lockdown means donating online is now crucial to support The Royal British Legion’s 2020 Poppy Appeal.

“With thousands of poppy collectors unable to sell poppies locally and many fundraising events cancelled, we are relying on the British public to give as generously as possible this year.”

To find out more, go to https://www.britishlegion.org.uk