Pay homage to those who made sacrifices to preserve our democracy - by voting

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 November 2019

Guest columnist Eileen Wragg. Picture: Eileen Wragg

Guest columnist Eileen Wragg reflects on the suffering of those who survived the wars and how best we can honour those who fought for our freedom.

Remembrance Sunday was again commemorated with an impressive turnout of local military, voluntary, business and youth organisations, and local residents and visitors, some of whom had travelled to Exmouth and surrounding towns and villages.

It is always a poignant reminder of the lives and loves lost and the suffering of many of those who survived the wars.

My own mother was widowed with a one-year-old daughter when her husband, Sgt Harry Lewis TA, was killed at Dunkirk in 1940.

Life was very difficult for her as, for the next three years, he was listed as 'missing presumed killed'.

Although Mum remarried after the war ended, I am acutely aware that but for those events, I would not exist, so I give grateful thanks, not just at times of remembrance, but all year round.

How best to honour those who have fought for our freedoms? I believe that there will soon be an opportunity to do just that.

Many people are absolutely worn down by the national and political situation, and feel very let down by some of those who have been elected to represent them.

Unfortunately, in the Town ward, the polling numbers are low, with approximately almost three quarters of electors not voting.

Other wards have even lower counts. So I would urge everyone who attended the remembrance services to pay homage to those who made sacrifices and preserved our democracy, to vote in the General Election on December 12.

Regardless of your political persuasions or how you vote, value your freedom to do so.

Our country is envied by many others who do not have that privilege; please don't waste the chance to have a say and make a difference.

