Remembrance Sunday: Exmouth gears up for annual service

Thousands gather for Exmouth Remembrance Sunday service in the Strand in 2018. Picture: Alan Haywood of Franklins Picture: Alan Haywood of Franklins

Exmouth residents will come together on Sunday, November 10, to remember the fallen.

The town's annual Remembrance services will be taking place on Sunday, November 10.

The Remembrance Day parade will start from Manor Gardens at 10.30am with the service taking place in The Strand at around 10.40am.

In attendance will be the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon, mayor of Exmouth Steve Gazzard and representatives of Royal Marines Commando Training Centre.

Last year's Remembrance service, which marked 100 years since the end of World War One, attracted large crowds to the town centre war memorial.

Exmouth Air will be supporting the event, supplying sound equipment for the service.

On Monday, November 11, an Armistice Day service will be held in The Strand from 10.50am.

Any veterans wishing to take part should arrive at Manor Gardens by 10.15am and report to the parade marshal.