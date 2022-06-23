People in Exmouth are being asked to share their thoughts on how the regeneration of Exmouth’s town centre and seafront should look.

A new consultation is being launched in the form of a series of public workshops and an online questionnaire – both aimed at gauging ideas on how the town and seafront should look.

A Placemaking in Exmouth Town and Seafront Group has been created – led by East Devon District Council (EDDC) – and is looking to gather opinions of residents and visitors on shaping future developments in the town.

The online questionnaire went live on Thursday (June 23) and will close near the end of August.

Two workshops will be held at Ocean, in Queen’s Drive, on Thursday, July 14, from 7pm and on Sunday, July 31, from 10am until 12.30pm.

Two further workshops will be held for stakeholders and officials.

South West Research Company will also be conducting 400 on-street face-to-face interviews in July and August – 150 and 250 interviews respectively, on behalf of the council.

All the views gathered will be used to help shape developments in Exmouth town centre and seafront in the future.

Councillor Paul Arnott, EDDC leader, said: "Exmouth is by far the biggest community in East Devon, and it is vital to listen to the opinions and wishes of local people.

“We are very grateful indeed to all the town councillors, local residents and stakeholders who have advised us on how best to approach this new consultation and now look forward to hearing what everyone wishes to say. Thank you for taking part."

Councillor Nick Hookway, portfolio holder for tourism, sport, leisure and culture, said: "At the first stakeholder session, which was held last Monday, there were many comments on how Exmouth needs to unlock the puzzle that visitors often experience when moving around the town centre to get to the Seafront.

“Exmouth is blessed with a superb seafront and together with the Exe Estuary Exmouth is an attractive place to visit.

“Exmouth is a lovely place to live and work in as well. However, there is a need to develop new places that will enhance the town, improve the visitor experience and provide better amenities for residents. New developments will lead to economic growth and provide job opportunities.

"EDDC would like to hear the views of residents as these new placemaking proposals are put forward. May I encourage as many residents as possible to take a few minutes to complete the consultation."

Anyone who wants a copy of the consultation on paper should email exmouthconsultation@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01395 519960 by Friday, 12 August to discuss.

To take the questionnaire, visit https://www.eastdevon.gov.uk/exmouth-consultation-summer-2022/