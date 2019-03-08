Breaking

Teenage rapist jailed for brutal attack on 10-year-old girl

An Exmouth teenager has been jailed for the brutal rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 15 years and two months at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (November 7).

The teenager pleaded guilty to the charge on the first day of his retrial.

He admitted to choking and sexually assaulting the girl in Exmouth in October last year.

In March, a jury acquitted the boy of attempting to murder the girl.

During the trial they heard that the boy grabbed the girl, whom he did not know.

He restrained her around the neck and walked her to a nearby riverbank, where he raped her after she fell unconscious.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the attack, claimed he checked the girl had a pulse and waited until she woke up before leaving the area.

A passerby heard the girl yelling from the stream and went to her aid and police were called a short time later.

During his evidence in the trial, the boy said he carried out the attack because of 'extraordinary emotions'.

He claimed he was angry, scared, depressed, sad and lonely at the time.

"I just wanted someone else, just anybody, to feel at least some of the way I was feeling," he told the jury.