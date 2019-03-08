Advanced search

Breaking

Teenage rapist jailed for brutal attack on 10-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 13:58 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 07 November 2019

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Archant

An Exmouth teenager has been jailed for the brutal rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 15 years and two months at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (November 7).

The teenager pleaded guilty to the charge on the first day of his retrial.

He admitted to choking and sexually assaulting the girl in Exmouth in October last year.

In March, a jury acquitted the boy of attempting to murder the girl.

During the trial they heard that the boy grabbed the girl, whom he did not know.

He restrained her around the neck and walked her to a nearby riverbank, where he raped her after she fell unconscious.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the attack, claimed he checked the girl had a pulse and waited until she woke up before leaving the area.

A passerby heard the girl yelling from the stream and went to her aid and police were called a short time later.

During his evidence in the trial, the boy said he carried out the attack because of 'extraordinary emotions'.

He claimed he was angry, scared, depressed, sad and lonely at the time.

"I just wanted someone else, just anybody, to feel at least some of the way I was feeling," he told the jury.

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Teenage rapist jailed for brutal attack on 10-year-old girl

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Exmouth Town’s midweek mauling at Tavistock - managerial reaction

Exmouth Town v Brislington match preview. Picture ARCHANT

Sidmouth sit top of Indoor Cricket League after win double on matchday four

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth all set for Saturday’s home meeting with Brixham

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists