Attempted murder trial: Teenager tells court about attack on girl

Bristol Crown Court.

A teenage boy attacked and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl because he wanted someone to feel as bad as he did, he told a court.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he felt ‘angry, scared, depressed, sad and lonely’ as he cycled in Exmouth on October 4.

He spotted the girl in the late afternoon and ran up behind her.

Bristol Crown Court has been told the boy, who was 16 at the time of the incident, admits choking the girl and sexually assaulting her.

He denies raping the girl - whom he did not know - while she was unconscious, and leaving her to die in the stream.

When asked why he went after the girl, he said: “Because I was feeling extraordinarily bad.

“I had many layers of emotion going through my head. I was angry, I was scared, I was depressed, I was sad, lonely.

“I just wanted someone else - just anybody else - to feel at least some of the way I was feeling.”

As they went down the riverbank he said he maintained his grip on the girl and at some point became aware that she was unconscious.

The boy said he checked the girl’s pulse and that she was breathing, then went ‘back to my original plan’ of sexually assaulting her.

When asked how he felt after doing so, he replied: “I felt like a low life. I felt disgusted. I felt worse then I had felt previously.”

He claimed he waited to watch the girl wake up and saw her standing up in ‘a very flimsy and wobbly fashion’.

After returning home, he checked news websites to see if the incident had been reported to police.

In cross-examination by Anna Vigars QC, prosecuting, the boy said he had felt ‘progressively worse’ throughout the day of the incident.

“I wanted someone to feel as bad as I did,” he told the jury.

“Thoughts going round my head that I shouldn’t be the only person feeling this bad. There should be others feeling like this.

“I was in a state where I wanted to cause emotional hurt and damage but I didn’t want to cause any real physical suffering.

“I thought touching her sexually would do that.”

The boy was asked why he sexually assaulted the girl after she fell unconscious.

“I was thinking that I have put her into unconsciousness so she is probably not going to remember anything now,” he said.

Mrs Vigars asked: “So you could do anything you wanted?”

He replied: “It did cross my mind that, yes.”

Mrs Vigars asked: “Were you concerned at all about her?”

The boy said: “At that stage, no.”

He said he remained behind the girl so she would not see his face but moved in front of her after realising she was unconscious.

Mrs Vigars suggested this was because he believed he had killed her.

He replied: “No. I didn’t expect her to regain consciousness immediately. I did not think she was dead for one moment.”

The boy denied that he had attempted to murder the girl, or that he had raped her.

Passersby went to help the girl after hearing her yelling from the stream in a distressed state.

Forensic scientists have said it is not possible to determine from scientific evidence in the case whether the girl was raped or sexually assaulted.

The boy denies attempted murder, attempting to choke with intent to commit rape, and rape of a child under 13.

The trial continues, and is due to last for two weeks.