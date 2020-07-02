Advanced search

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 July 2020

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

The takeover of an Exmouth GP practice has secured the employment of its clinical and administrative staff.

Claremont Medical Practice has taken over the Raleigh Surgery, in Pines Road, following the retirement of its sole partner Dr Karen Knight, who leaves after five years.

The takeover, which was confirmed on Tuesday (June 30), has secured the employment of staff at Raleigh Surgery apart from Dr Knight and Penny Miller who leave to take up a position in Exeter.

Raleigh Surgery patients will continue to receive the ‘excellent’ services by the team who are known to them.

READ MORE: Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

According to Dr Barry Coakley, GP partner at Claremont Medical Practice, there will be a ‘seamless transition’ with no impact on patients.

He added: “The Claremont Partners firmly believe that the merger of these practices is a wonderful opportunity and puts both practices in a strong position to continue to deliver a high standard of care whilst keeping these services local to the patients they serve.”

