Advanced search

REFUSED: Bid to turn Exmouth surgery - with thousands of patients on its list - into homes is thrown out

PUBLISHED: 11:38 10 January 2020

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

A bid to transform an Exmouth GP surgery into homes has been knocked down by district planners - who say the proposals would 'harm' the community and employment opportunities.

Plans were submitted last year to change the use of Raleigh Surgery, in Pines Road, into two homes.

The surgery has more than 4,000 patients on its books, but is run solely by GP Karen Knight.

The application initially sparked concerns in the community from patients, but the surgery was quick to allay fears by explaining its purpose.

In a statement, the surgery said it was making preparations in case it needs to move to bigger premises or 'there is ill health among the management team'.

It said: "We have submitted a planning permission application in order to provide us with a contingency plan in the future."

However, the proposal, which received six letters of objection from the public, has been refused by planning officers at East Devon District Council.

A refusal notice said 'insufficient evidence' was provided to satisfactorily demonstrate that the site has been marketed and fully explored for continued employment and/or community use.

The notice added: "It has not been adequately demonstrated that there is a surplus of employment or community land or provision in the locality.

"As such, the proposed development would result in the loss of medical facilities, which would not be replaced by the proposal, and the loss of an employment and community site which would harm social or community gathering and employment opportunities in the area."

Planning officers also noted their concerns with the amount of private, useable amenity space being offered to one of the proposed dwellings.

They said they considered the space to be 'insufficient' to serve a three bedroom dwelling, which would lead to 'substandard living conditions' for future occupiers.

The applicant previously revealed that the surgery has struggled to attract new partners to the practice, which does not dispense medication because of an existing pharmacy close to Raleigh Surgery.

The plans stated Exmouth's four existing GP surgeries could 'easily absorb' the patients.

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

Passenger number rise for enhanced bus service connecting Exeter and Exmouth

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

Passenger number rise for enhanced bus service connecting Exeter and Exmouth

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

REFUSED: Bid to turn Exmouth surgery – with thousands of patients on its list – into homes is thrown out

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town all set for visit of Roman Glass St George - plus new of other Town action on Saturday

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Withycombe opposition ‘cry off’ for the second time this season

Action from the festive match at Raleigh Park between a Withycombe XV and the Presidents XV. Picture ADAM CURTIS

East Devon stableford success for Glenn Page

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh Reserves beaten at home by Witheridge Reserves

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6332. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists