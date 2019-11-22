Not closing - Raleigh surgery staying open, say practice bosses

An Exmouth GP practice says it is not closing despite a planning application submitted to convert it into homes.

A proposal was submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC) for the change the use of Raleigh Surgery, in Pines Road, into two new homes but practice bosses say it is not closing.

In a statement the surgery, which has around 4,000 patients, said it is making preparations in case it needs to move to bigger premises or 'there is ill health among the management team'.

It said: "Raleigh Surgery is not closing.

"We have submitted a planning permission application in order to provide us with a contingency plan in the future.

"We cannot predict how services will need to be provided into the future, and wish to be prepared should there be a need for us to move to a larger premises or if there is ill health among the management team at the surgery.

"There is absolutely no need to register elsewhere, and we are more than happy to discuss the plans, and our reasons for submitting this application if any of our patients continue to be concerned."

EDDC will make the final decision on the application.