Advanced search

Not closing - Raleigh surgery staying open, say practice bosses

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 November 2019

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

An Exmouth GP practice says it is not closing despite a planning application submitted to convert it into homes.

A proposal was submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC) for the change the use of Raleigh Surgery, in Pines Road, into two new homes but practice bosses say it is not closing.

In a statement the surgery, which has around 4,000 patients, said it is making preparations in case it needs to move to bigger premises or 'there is ill health among the management team'.

It said: "Raleigh Surgery is not closing.

"We have submitted a planning permission application in order to provide us with a contingency plan in the future.

"We cannot predict how services will need to be provided into the future, and wish to be prepared should there be a need for us to move to a larger premises or if there is ill health among the management team at the surgery.

"There is absolutely no need to register elsewhere, and we are more than happy to discuss the plans, and our reasons for submitting this application if any of our patients continue to be concerned."

EDDC will make the final decision on the application.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe youngsters all set for whistle blowing duties

Rugby ball.

Exmouth Snooker League latest - Police Social Club A still top

Not closing – Raleigh surgery staying open, say practice bosses

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Elsa’s efforts to go great lengths for charity land her fundraiser of the year title

Elsa White receives her fundraiser of the year award from The Wave Project's charity ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Everard. Picture: Georgia White

New station manager for Exmouth Coastwatch

Station Manager Graham Nye (left) hands over command of the Exmouth NCI station to the new Station Manager Ivor Jones. Picture: Nigel Bovey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists