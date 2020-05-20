Rainbow colours celebrate the work of those in the NHS during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2020
Daniel Wilkins
Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch
As the weeks of the coronavirus outbreak continue, so the residents of Exmouth recognise the efforts of NHS workers with their artwork.
A little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross Hansen
Rainbows have been adorning windows and doorways in a variety of mediums, with the aim being to keep spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.
Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journalhas been inundated with photographs.
And we want that to continue.
Raising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly Hill
So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your
photographs to daniel.wilkins@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.
Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap.
Laura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien Caldwell Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance Rainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon Bowman Lacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems Skinner Eight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley Austin Four-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte Bright Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance Staying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne Lockwood A double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin Pashley Lilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette Tremlin A rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa Rowsell Justin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin Evans A colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha Wilson Shelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley Mathews A chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah Hopkins 10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman Spotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole Brown On display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja Thys A rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie Bisgrove Keep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan Claffey Tillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie Roberts A show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura Jayne A rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross Hansen A rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik Foulston A special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather Sheal Chalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue Babb Grace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle Oakley Debbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie Neal Nik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik Foulston A message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie Beverley Niah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah Bown Mia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette Tremlin Anneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese Coles Catching dreams on Newlands Avenue Picture: Kirsty Sheppard-Girvin An out of this world picture on Withycombe Road Picture: Tilly Jasmine Frankie Poulsom, 10, and her sister, Olivia Poulsom, 12, made this banner for the NHS heroes Picture: Jason Poulsom Frankie Poulsom, 10, and her sister, Olivia Poulsom, 12, made this banner for the NHS heroes Picture: Jason Poulsom
