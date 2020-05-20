Rainbow colours celebrate the work of those in the NHS during pandemic

Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch Archant

As the weeks of the coronavirus outbreak continue, so the residents of Exmouth recognise the efforts of NHS workers with their artwork.

A little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross Hansen A little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross Hansen

Rainbows have been adorning windows and doorways in a variety of mediums, with the aim being to keep spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journalhas been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

Raising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly Hill Raising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly Hill

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your

photographs to daniel.wilkins@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap.

Laura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien Caldwell Laura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien Caldwell

Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance

Rainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon Bowman Rainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon Bowman

Lacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems Skinner Lacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems Skinner

Eight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley Austin Eight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley Austin

Four-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte Bright Four-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte Bright

Staying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne Lockwood Staying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne Lockwood

A double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin Pashley A double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin Pashley

Lilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette Tremlin Lilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette Tremlin

A rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa Rowsell A rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa Rowsell

Justin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin Evans Justin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin Evans

A colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha Wilson A colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha Wilson

Shelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley Mathews Shelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley Mathews

A chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah Hopkins A chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah Hopkins

10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman 10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman

Spotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole Brown Spotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole Brown

On display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja Thys On display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja Thys

A rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie Bisgrove A rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Keep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan Claffey Keep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan Claffey

Tillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie Roberts Tillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie Roberts

A show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura Jayne A show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura Jayne

A rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross Hansen A rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross Hansen

A rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik Foulston A rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik Foulston

A special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather Sheal A special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather Sheal

Chalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue Babb Chalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue Babb

Grace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle Oakley Grace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle Oakley

Debbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie Neal Debbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie Neal

Nik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik Foulston Nik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik Foulston

A message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie Beverley A message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie Beverley

Niah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah Bown Niah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah Bown

Mia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette Tremlin Mia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette Tremlin

Anneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese Coles Anneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese Coles

Catching dreams on Newlands Avenue Picture: Kirsty Sheppard-Girvin Catching dreams on Newlands Avenue Picture: Kirsty Sheppard-Girvin

An out of this world picture on Withycombe Road Picture: Tilly Jasmine An out of this world picture on Withycombe Road Picture: Tilly Jasmine

Frankie Poulsom, 10, and her sister, Olivia Poulsom, 12, made this banner for the NHS heroes Picture: Jason Poulsom Frankie Poulsom, 10, and her sister, Olivia Poulsom, 12, made this banner for the NHS heroes Picture: Jason Poulsom

