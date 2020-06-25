Man taken to hospital after suspected racially aggravated assault at Exmouth station

A 20-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in an alleged attack at Exmouth railway station on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene at 11.20pm, on Wednesday, June 24, following reports of a racially aggravated assault.

The police said the man, who is from Exeter, remains in hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he is expected to be discharged today (June 25).

A glass bottle was removed from the scene by the police.

It was reported that an altercation began on the street before moving into the train station and the injured man was located on a carriage.

The officers were assisted by British Transport Police and the ambulance services. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/050504/20.