Exmouth seafront temporary attractions extension backed by town council

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 11 January 2019

The 'Queen's Drive Space' being used during the summer last year. Picture: East Devon District Council and Sean Keywood

Archant

There is ‘no intention’ to take three years over the final phase of the Exmouth seafront regeneration scheme.

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

East Devon District Council (EDDC) Exmouth regeneration board chairman Philip Skinner said an application to extend the temporary use of the ‘Queen’s Drive Space’ until 2022 would give the authority more time for HemingwayDesigns’ consultation to take shape.

Temporary permission for the plot, which has been earmarked for a mix of leisure facilities in ‘phase three’ of the regeneration project, is set to expire in March this year.

At a recent meeting, Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee supported the application despite concerns over the sale of alcohol on site and the lack of entertainment for older children.

Speaking at the meeting, cllr Skinner said a previous 12-month extension application was withdrawn to give the council more ‘flexibility’ to move towards a consultation process with HemingwayDesigns.

Councillor Philip Skinner.

He added: “Because we are actually making a planning application for three years does not mean we are going to take three years to get the (full) application through.

“It means it gives us the maximum amount of flexibility to get ourselves into a position whereby a full application can be made – we’re not in a position to do that.

“It’s no more than the flexibility to give us time without being caught by the planning system. There is no intention within the authority to take three years. We could do it maybe in 12 months, maybe in two years maybe in three years. Whatever it takes to make sure the things that we do do we do it right.”

Cllr John Humphreys added: “I’ve always been in favour of the regeneration of Exmouth and the majority of people I speak to in the town are in favour of it.

“We did great with The Strand, Mamhead Slipway and the Elizabeth Hall site.

“It was a huge amount of the public and Transition Exmouth who came to us and asked if Wayne Hemingway could get involved. We have listened and we are going ahead with that process but it takes time.”

East Devon District Council planners will make the final decision on the application.

