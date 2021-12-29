Children at three Exmouth primary schools have been planting trees as part of a project to combat climate change and bring the youngsters closer to nature.

The Tree Buddies team have worked with Exmouth Town Council and the district council’s StreetScene to organise the sessions.

Marpool Primary pupils help plant trees in Moorfield Road, Exmouth - Credit: Tree Buddies

They helped Marpool pupils to plant seven trees in Moorfield Road, and a group from Exeter Road to plant three hawthorns and four hornbeams around the children’s play area in Phear Park.

Littleham Primary pupils help to plant trees in their school field - Credit: Tree Buddies

Littleham pupils were helped to plant 10 fruit trees, paid for with a grant from the Tree Council, in their sports field behind the school.

Jane Habermehl of Tree Buddies said: “"My vision comes not only from my love of trees but from a desire to equip children with a positive response to climate change issues.

“I hope to help them not only to learn more about the benefits of a deeper relationship with nature and a basic understanding of the role of trees in capturing carbon, but for them to feel empowered and part of a bigger plan for the planet.

"One of the first tasks is always identifying suitable spaces and seeking permission from the landowner and Tree Officer to plant. It is vital to plant the right trees in the right place regarding the environment and habitat and to ensure the trees are looked after, watered and cared for particularly in the first couple of years. We have a team of Tree Buddies to help the children to plant the trees as and when needed, and to take responsibility to ensure that the trees are cared for too.”

Exeter Road Primary pupils help to plant trees in Phear Park - Credit: Tree Buddies

Following the session at Littleham Primary, Year 6 class teacher Ed Thomas said: “Volunteers to our school were extremely complimentary about our pupils and all remarked on how inquisitive and interested the children were during the afternoon of tree planting - so much so that they would like to return to work with our children some more in the new year.”

The Tree Buddies team plan to hold similar sessions with pupils from Brixington and Withycombe Raleigh schools next year.

Tree Buddies helping Exmouth primary school children to plant trees - Credit: Tree Buddies



