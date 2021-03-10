Published: 8:00 AM March 10, 2021

Pupils at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School who returned to the classroom on Monday - Credit: Emma Jones

The headteacher of an Exmouth primary school has spoken of her delight to be welcoming pupils back this week.

Schools across the town were welcoming some pupils back to school on Monday (March 8) for the first time since before Christmas as part of the first phase of the coronavirus restrictions being eased.

Emma Jones, headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, writes about her delight at seeing pupils back.

Withycombe Primay School's Headteacher Emma Jones Ref exe 10 20TI 9589 - Credit: Archant

We are really pleased to have everyone back in school today.

We wanted to make the transition back into school life as smooth as possible for all our families so this week at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School we’re celebrating Friendship Week.

This will provide opportunities for children to reconnect with their friends and all the staff ahead of getting back into a routine.

The focus throughout the week will be on children's wellbeing, giving everyone the chance to be creative, to enjoy being active outdoors, and most importantly to catch up with their friends.

The children will have missed social contact with their peers and we were aware that many would come back to school with a range of emotions from excitement to anxiety. We wrote to our families last week with advice about how to help prepare children for coming back to school.

We’ve placed the safety of our children and the school staff at the forefront of our preparations for the full opening and we’ve set out a comprehensive set of strategies and systems of control with the overall aim of keeping everyone safe and happy.

Children will continue to be taught in their class bubbles as they were before this lockdown, with hand washing and sanitising carried out regularly throughout the day.

To minimise the number of people gathering around the school site at the beginning and end of each day we’ve also set out a timetable for drop-off and collection.

The Government are offering families of school-age pupils the chance to participate in weekly asymptomatic testing. Home-testing kits are now available and can be collected from NHS testing locations or ordered online and we’ve informed our school community of this option.

We’ve made the school environment as welcoming as possible and we were delighted to see so many smiling faces in our classrooms this morning.