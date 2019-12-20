Advanced search

Exmouth maths 'rock star' showed he's got maths figured with national challenge success

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 December 2019

Brixington Academy Headteacher Stuart Dyer with Maths 'Rock Star' Oliver Murdoch. Ref exe 48 19TI 5142. Picture: Terry Ife

Brixington Academy Headteacher Stuart Dyer with Maths 'Rock Star' Oliver Murdoch. Ref exe 48 19TI 5142. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An Exmouth youngster's mathematics skills have added up to him being placed in the top 50 of a nationwide competition.

Year three pupil Oliver Murdoch was placed 36th in the Times Tables (TT) Rockstars competition - a popular online platform for children to practise their maths skills - recording a best score of 44 in one minute.

The Brixington Academy pupil played the challenge on his iPad at home and at school.

Summing up, headteacher Stuart Dyer said: "When Oliver found out about TT Rockstars holding a nationwide competition he was very excited and was determined to come in the top 100.

"In between school and football (his other great talent) Oliver tried to squeeze in as many games as possible.

"Incredibly, he reached number 36 on the national leaderboard.

"All of his friends are very proud of his fantastic achievement, and are working hard to catch him up."

