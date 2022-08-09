Exmouth toilets could become an eco hub

Exmouth Town Council have agreed to explore the possibility of taking over public toilets with a community group keen to convert them into an eco hub.

At its meeting on Monday (August 8), Exmouth Town councillors debated the fate of the toilets in the Imperial Recreation Ground.

Transition Exmouth, a community group campaigning on green issues, have expressed an interest to turn the site into an ‘Eco Hub.'

The toilets are currently owned by East Devon District Council, but following a review have been earmarked to be offered to the town council with a view to transforming it into a profitable venture. However, the site must still have a public access toilet attached to it for visitors and residents.

On Monday night, councillors discussed the possibility of the town council taking over the site, under a 99-year lease,

Councillor Bruce De Saram said: “Looking at this, I think the key message in this report are that is a way of generating income, and we should have a solid business plan so I don’t disagree in agreeing to this in principle, but I don’t think it should come back to this, another special meeting of this council so we can actually go through the business plan and make sure we are happy with it.”

Councillor Olly Davey said: “It's a 99-year lease so none of us are going to around for the re-negotiation so let's just get on and agree it.

"We aren't being made to take these loos on and we aren't being forced any more. We have a fantastic proposal with came in to us. But we aren't just taking on the loos, it’s a fantastic positive use of the building, with a loo.”

Councillor Pauline Stott said: “I’m just a bit wary that if we take these toilets on, we are setting a precedent to EDDC that we want to take more toilets on, so if we take one on EDDC get the idea we want to take them all.”

Councillor Mandy Chapman said: “They (EDDC) gave Seaton a town hall, they gave Sidmouth all their parkland, what do they give us, nothing. I personally think we should say to them, stop messaging around, you clearly don’t want to the toilets, we are happy to take them on.”

Councillor Frank Cullis said: “I agree to this, as the council have expressed interest before. EDDC are under the expression we are going to stitch them up and Exmouth Town Council think we are going to stitch them up, if we worked a little closer with them, and stopped being so suspicious of each other.

Councillors agreed unanimously on the proposal to explore possibly buying the loos at Imperial Recreation for a community hub or café.