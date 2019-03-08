The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth.

An Exmouth pub will re-open on Wednesday (July 31) under the name many regulars will still remember it as.

The Heavitree in Exmouth.

To most in Exmouth, the venue which sits on the corner of High Street and Chapel Hill will always be known as 'The Heavitree'.

The Hook, Line and Sinker was known under the name until four years ago and is returning to its traditional title thanks to new landlady Amy Matthews.

The Heavitree will officially re-open on Wednesday with a special preview event from 5pm.

Miss Matthews said: "I am born and bred in this trade and I just wanted to give it the name back that the locals know it as."

The mother-of-three has been in the trade all her life having followed her parents into the pub business.

However, the 38-year-old thought she was finished with the licensed trade after running the Swan Inn, in Lympstone, for 10 years.

Miss Matthews had always kept an eye on The Heavitree as it was a pub she always fancied running.

The pub has undergone a number of name changes and facelifts over the years.

In 2016 The Journal reported that the pub was to become Oddfellows after being taken over by Yvan and Faye Williams who ran a pub by the same name in Exeter.

The building underwent a facelift earlier this year when Ben Philpotts took over and re-branded it the 'Hook, Line and Sinker',

Last month Miss Matthews became aware the pub was available again and immediately got in touch with Heavitree Brewery, which owns the pub.

She said: "They told me they had me in mind already - it was the same brewery that owned The Swan so they knew me.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to get going.

"It's going to be a traditional pub and restaurant with homemade and home-cooked food."

The Heavitree will serve steak meals using locally-sourced meat and there will be a cocktail bar.

Miss Matthews is looking to bring the lunch club - which proved popular at The Swan.

At the re-launch event on Wednesday, there will be samples of the menu available as well as free prosecco.