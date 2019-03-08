Advanced search

Forget Apple Pay - its pumpkin pay at Exmouth pub this Halloween

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 October 2019

Exchange your pumpkins for pints this halloween. Picture: Greene King

Archant

To celebrate Halloween, one Exmouth pub is accepting pumpkins in exchange for pints today (Thursday, October 31)

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, will allow customers to bring their seasonal vegetable to the bar and receive a drink on the house.

To redeem this spook-tacular offer, visit the Brixington pub today.

Mark Cutland, general manager at the Farmhouse said: "With Halloween fast-approaching we wanted to help locals in Exmouth get into the spooky spirit.

"We know everyone loves a freebie and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to treat, not trick, our customers with our pumpkin pay offer!

"We look forward to welcoming locals in Exmouth to the pub this week for a frightfully good drink, on the house."

The offer is limited to one drink per person and full terms and conditions can be found at

www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pumpkin-pay

Most Read

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer

A spitfire display is being held in tribute to Jenny Hewson. Picture: Simon Heusen/Getty

Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

‘Inadequate’ Budleigh care home placed into special measures by CQC

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

General Election 2019: Candidates gearing up but Brexit Party pulls out

Ballot box voting

Comments have been disabled on this article.

