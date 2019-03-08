Forget Apple Pay - its pumpkin pay at Exmouth pub this Halloween

Exchange your pumpkins for pints this halloween. Picture: Greene King Archant

To celebrate Halloween, one Exmouth pub is accepting pumpkins in exchange for pints today (Thursday, October 31)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, will allow customers to bring their seasonal vegetable to the bar and receive a drink on the house.

To redeem this spook-tacular offer, visit the Brixington pub today.

Mark Cutland, general manager at the Farmhouse said: "With Halloween fast-approaching we wanted to help locals in Exmouth get into the spooky spirit.

"We know everyone loves a freebie and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to treat, not trick, our customers with our pumpkin pay offer!

"We look forward to welcoming locals in Exmouth to the pub this week for a frightfully good drink, on the house."

The offer is limited to one drink per person and full terms and conditions can be found at

www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pumpkin-pay