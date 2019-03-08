Exmouth activists join 'Landing Crew' action in London

The Landing Crew protest in London. Picture: Mary Culhane Archant

Eco activists from Exmouth travelled to London to take part in an international rebellion this week.

Many have been involved in the occupation of nine London sites and have spent the night in wet tents pitched on tarmac.

On Wednesday (October 9) Exmouth artist Anne-Marie Culhane led a troupe of activists in a 'visually exciting' street performance, 'Landing Crew', outside the National Gallery, in Trafalgar Square.

The 'part comic, part serious' action involved performers imitating the movements of airport workers using semaphore to spell out 'emergency' and 'rebellion'.

The protest focuses on the cost to the environment of aviation and supports an attempted occupation on London City Airport by protestors on Thursday (October 10).

Ms Culhane said proposed airport expansion across the UK 'completely contradicts' carbon reduction policies.

She said: "Air flight is a potent example of inequalities across the world, less than one-fifth of the population has ever even taken a flight and the vast majority of flights are taken by a small number of people."