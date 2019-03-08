Advanced search

Exmouth activists join 'Landing Crew' action in London

PUBLISHED: 14:54 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 10 October 2019

The Landing Crew protest in London. Picture: Mary Culhane



Eco activists from Exmouth travelled to London to take part in an international rebellion this week.



Many have been involved in the occupation of nine London sites and have spent the night in wet tents pitched on tarmac.

On Wednesday (October 9) Exmouth artist Anne-Marie Culhane led a troupe of activists in a 'visually exciting' street performance, 'Landing Crew', outside the National Gallery, in Trafalgar Square.

The 'part comic, part serious' action involved performers imitating the movements of airport workers using semaphore to spell out 'emergency' and 'rebellion'.

The protest focuses on the cost to the environment of aviation and supports an attempted occupation on London City Airport by protestors on Thursday (October 10).

Ms Culhane said proposed airport expansion across the UK 'completely contradicts' carbon reduction policies.

She said: "Air flight is a potent example of inequalities across the world, less than one-fifth of the population has ever even taken a flight and the vast majority of flights are taken by a small number of people."



Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Town looks forward to return of its carnival parade

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

