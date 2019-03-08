Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Archant

Firefighters were called out to a property fire in Exmouth on Sunday (June 30).

Crews from Exmouth, Topsham and Middlemoor were called out at around 4pm on Sunday (June 30) to deal with the fire in The Strand.

The fire caused damage to the property including an electrical intake cupboard.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The crews used six breathing apparatus, one hose reel, two carbon dioxide extinguishers, three thermal imaging cameras and small tools."