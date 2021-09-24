News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Probus club members resume 2021 meetings

Published: 10:15 AM September 24, 2021   
Looking back towards Orcombe Pt on Exmouth seafront

Exmouth Probus Club has resumed its 2021 programme - Credit: Siobhan Dobbs

Exmouth Probus was able to resume its 2021 programme of meetings in The Wings Bar, in Imperial Road, Exmouth on Wednesday, 8th September after a Covid-induced hiatus of 18 months.

Chairman Keith Moore explained: "Quite naturally, some of our members still felt it prudent to avoid undue contact, but otherwise we were very encouraged by the many that attended. Of course, like many other Probus clubs in the country, we have been able to meet by Zoom from time to time since the first lockdown in March 2020, but our Members’ Forum on Wednesday in the well-ventilated and spacious room we have come to call our own at The Wings Bar was a welcome return to normality."

Mr Moore added: "We will continue meeting in The Wings Bar on the mornings of the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month (between 10.00 and 10.30) to hear talks from visiting speakers and also from our members, and we hope not only to attract all of our members back but look forward to meeting new faces, too.

"If you are a professional or businessman, a resident of Exmouth and district and are retired or partly retired, we would love to hear from you."

For all further details, please contact Exmouth Probus Club secretary Richard Ward on 01395 272435 or by email at rje.ward@gmail.com 

