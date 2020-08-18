Primary school teachers looking forward to welcoming back pupils in September

Exmouth primary schools are looking forward to welcoming pupils back on a full-time basis in September.

Some youngsters have not been on school premises since the Government closed all schools in March in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Primary schools gradually opened on a phased basis but some pupils remained at home for their schooling.

When they return next month, pupils at Brixington Primary Academy will be limited to classes of 30 and will remain with these groups through the school day.

At Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, pupils will have a gentle start to the school year with activities while youngsters get used to their new classrooms.

Brixington headteacher Stuart Dyer said: “We are delighted that we are going to be welcoming back all pupils on a full-time basis in September.

“We are offering a slightly more staggered start than normal in our early year, as they missed out induction sessions in the summer term but, beyond this, we expect all of our pupils to return straight away in full classrooms.

“Before term starts, staff will all take part in a virtual health and safety meeting run by The First Federation Trust, and parents and pupils have been informed about what to expect.

“Pupils, parents and staff have been extremely supportive of our adjustments and are all eager to get the children back into their classrooms with their new teachers.”

Emma Jones, headteacher at Withycombe, said staff have ‘really missed’ having all the children around.

She added: “Teachers and teaching assistants have been busy preparing so that it’s very welcoming and inviting for the children’s return.

“We’ve tried to ensure that things appear as normal as possible for the children, keeping changes as low key as we reasonably can while keeping everyone as safe as possible.

“We understand that while many children are excited to return to school, there will be some children who might be a bit anxious and we will therefore be focusing on children’s emotional wellbeing as our main priority.

“We want children to feel as happy and secure as possible.”