School’s maintain the festive spirit in Christmas tree competition

Exeter Road Primary School's tree. Picture: Exeter Road Primary School Archant

Christmas might look very different this year, but children’s enthusiasm for the festive period continues.

St Joseph's Primary School's Christms tree. Picture: St Joseph's Primary School St Joseph's Primary School's Christms tree. Picture: St Joseph's Primary School

Each primary school in Exmouth was given a tree, donated by Kings Garden Centre, to decorate as a school, in whatever theme they choose.

The trees will all be judged by mayor Steve Gazzard and then returned so that pupils can enjoy them in the run up to Christmas.

Cllr Gazzard will pick a winner from the entries submitted which will be announced in next week’s Journal.

A spokesman for the town council said: “When it became evident that Exmouth Town Council weren’t going to be able to put on a Christmas Event this year, a small comfort was taken from being able to were to continue the annual primary schools Christmas tree decorating competition.

Marpool Primary School's tree. Picture: Marpool Primary School Marpool Primary School's tree. Picture: Marpool Primary School

“I’m sure you will agree that they all look wonderful.”

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School's tree. Picture: Sarah Smart Withycombe Raleigh Primary School's tree. Picture: Sarah Smart

Littleham Primary School's tree. Picture: Littleham Primary School Littleham Primary School's tree. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Beacon Primary School's Christmas tree. Picture: Beacon Primary School Beacon Primary School's Christmas tree. Picture: Beacon Primary School

Brixington Primary Academy's tree. Picture: Brixington Primary Academy Brixington Primary Academy's tree. Picture: Brixington Primary Academy

Bassett's Farm School's decorated Christmas tree. Picture: Bassett's Farm Primary School Bassett's Farm School's decorated Christmas tree. Picture: Bassett's Farm Primary School