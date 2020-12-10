Advanced search

School’s maintain the festive spirit in Christmas tree competition

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 December 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 10 December 2020

Exeter Road Primary School's tree. Picture: Exeter Road Primary School

Exeter Road Primary School's tree. Picture: Exeter Road Primary School

Archant

Christmas might look very different this year, but children’s enthusiasm for the festive period continues.

St Joseph's Primary School's Christms tree. Picture: St Joseph's Primary SchoolSt Joseph's Primary School's Christms tree. Picture: St Joseph's Primary School

Each primary school in Exmouth was given a tree, donated by Kings Garden Centre, to decorate as a school, in whatever theme they choose.

The trees will all be judged by mayor Steve Gazzard and then returned so that pupils can enjoy them in the run up to Christmas.

Cllr Gazzard will pick a winner from the entries submitted which will be announced in next week’s Journal.

A spokesman for the town council said: “When it became evident that Exmouth Town Council weren’t going to be able to put on a Christmas Event this year, a small comfort was taken from being able to were to continue the annual primary schools Christmas tree decorating competition.

Marpool Primary School's tree. Picture: Marpool Primary SchoolMarpool Primary School's tree. Picture: Marpool Primary School

“I’m sure you will agree that they all look wonderful.”

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School's tree. Picture: Sarah SmartWithycombe Raleigh Primary School's tree. Picture: Sarah Smart

Littleham Primary School's tree. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School's tree. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Beacon Primary School's Christmas tree. Picture: Beacon Primary SchoolBeacon Primary School's Christmas tree. Picture: Beacon Primary School

Brixington Primary Academy's tree. Picture: Brixington Primary AcademyBrixington Primary Academy's tree. Picture: Brixington Primary Academy

Bassett's Farm School's decorated Christmas tree. Picture: Bassett's Farm Primary SchoolBassett's Farm School's decorated Christmas tree. Picture: Bassett's Farm Primary School

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

School’s maintain the festive spirit in Christmas tree competition

Exeter Road Primary School's tree. Picture: Exeter Road Primary School

Exmouth beaten in Tiverton friendly

Football returns to Exmouth Town

Tribute to Exmouth Royal British Legion champion ‘Di’ Orton

Di Orton who died aged 95. Picture: Royal British Legion

Proud to Care Devon secures £3.45million funding boost

The programme will support older applicants, those with a disability, applicants from minority backgrounds, those not in education, employment or training and those in single adult households with dependent children. Picture: DCC

Work progressing well on Budleigh’s new community workshop

Work on Budleigh's community workshop cotinues to progress. Picture: G Taylor