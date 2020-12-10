School’s maintain the festive spirit in Christmas tree competition
PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 December 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 10 December 2020
Christmas might look very different this year, but children’s enthusiasm for the festive period continues.
Each primary school in Exmouth was given a tree, donated by Kings Garden Centre, to decorate as a school, in whatever theme they choose.
The trees will all be judged by mayor Steve Gazzard and then returned so that pupils can enjoy them in the run up to Christmas.
Cllr Gazzard will pick a winner from the entries submitted which will be announced in next week’s Journal.
A spokesman for the town council said: “When it became evident that Exmouth Town Council weren’t going to be able to put on a Christmas Event this year, a small comfort was taken from being able to were to continue the annual primary schools Christmas tree decorating competition.
“I’m sure you will agree that they all look wonderful.”
