Exmouth convenience store sold during lockdown

Premier in Rolle Street has been sold Archant

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has completed on the sale of convenience store Premier Rolle Street in Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Set on the high street, Premier Rolle Street enjoys a prominent location within the town centre.

Jamie Williams, business agent in Christie & Co’s retail team who brokered the sale, said: “The store trades very successfully as it sits just two-minutes walk from Exmouth train station and five minutes from the seafront and benefits from constant passing traffic.

“The property was originally a high street bank that has been converted into a convenience store and has retained much of its original character.

“It has been operated by the previous owners, Andy and Tine Cole since 2012, and came to market to allow them to retire from the industry.”

The sale of Premier Rolle Street presented a unique opportunity to acquire an established, highly profitable convenience store business in a popular town-centre location, said Jamie.

The store has been bought by an ‘experienced private buyer’, based in London, who has also secured another store locally and intends to buy several more across South West.

His growth plans for the business include extending the store opening hours and introducing a variety of more profitable product ranges, said Christie & Co.

Jamie said: “The store was brought to market in March, several weeks before a national lockdown which added a challenging dynamic to the sales process.

“Nonetheless, we were still able to secure an acceptable offer in June which ultimately resulted in the successful sale.

“It has been a seller’s market since lockdown with a lack of available businesses and huge increase in buyer appetite so if you are considering selling, we encourage you to please get in touch as now is the time.”