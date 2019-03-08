Power cut causes blackout for 1,900 homes

There were power cuts in Exmouth gerrardkop

More than 1,900 homes in Exmouth were without power last night (Tuesday, May 7).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An overhead power line failure meant that 1,942 properties had a power blackout at around 8pm, Western Power Distribution has confirmed.

Many Liverpool FC fans hoping to see their side's Champions League semi final second leg tie against Barcelona will have been frustrated as the power went out just after kick-off.

Electricity was switched back on for around 1,838 homes by 9.20pm with the remaining 104 homes having their supply reconnected by 12.23am this morning (Wednesday, May 8).

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution apologised for any inconvenience caused.