Pothole repairs set for patching works in 2019/20 - county council confirms

A pothole-ridden road damaged by ‘hundreds’ of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is set for repair work, it has been confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents in the Douglas Avenue area of Exmouth – also known as ‘The Avenues’ – have previously raised concerns over the state of the road and noise being caused by HGVs.

The Avenues Residents Association (TARA) claims Devon County Council (DCC) is ‘reluctant’ to spend money repairing a road which is likely to be further damaged by HGVs from the nearby Plumb Park and Pankhurst Close housing developments in the near future.

However DCC says patching works are planned for the 2019/20 financial year.

Simon Davidson, a committee member of TARA, said: “The number of construction vehicles using Douglas Avenue to access the Plumb Park site varies considerably according to the phasing of work on the site – on some days it can easily exceed 150-200 lorries per day.

“Devon County Council highways department are reluctant to spend money on re-surfacing section of Douglas Avenue in particular, due to the likelihood of further damage.”

In response, Devon County Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highways management said: “There are plans already in the programme for patching to take place on Douglas Avenue in the 2019/20 financial year along with further micro-asphalt work the following year.”

District councillor and Exmouth deputy mayor Bruce de Saram said construction vehicle drivers have been instructed to limit their route to Plumb Park via Salterton Road.

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey, which is developing the Plumb Park and Pankhurst Close sites, said: “We understand residents’ concerns about the condition of some of the roads near our Plumb Park development.

“We are committed to keeping disruption to residents living near all of our developments to a minimum.

“Traffic movement and times of delivery to Plumb Park are dictated by the construction management plan for the development.

“Following feedback from local residents this was amended in August 2018 to ensure that all deliveries use Douglas Avenue as it is the most suitable route and prevents heavy vehicles from using narrower side roads.”

TARA is encouraging residents to report any new or worsening potholes to DCC.

Potholes can be reported by going to https://new.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/report-a-problem/