Project to dress side of Exmouth church with knitted poppies reaches 3,000 donations

Plans have been revealed to cover one side of the Exmouth church with knitted poppies. Picture: Vikki Atkins Archant

Thousands of poppies have been donated to a group aiming to cover an Exmouth church in knitted flowers to mark Remembrance Day.

Stacey Waterhouse, Gill Barrett and Vikki Atkins are leading the project, which will see a waterfall of handmade poppies cascade down the side of Tower Street Methodist Church.

They want to dress the church with the poppies on November 5, and have them taken down 10 days later.

So far, 3,000 knitted poppies have been donated towards the campaign, which has also received a boost from a group in Warwickshire.

The Warwick War Memorial Project, which has staged its own poppy display, has thousands of poppies in storage.

The knitted florets were donated from people all over the UK and internationally after news of their project went worldwide.

The group's initial target of 11,000 knitted poppies was smashed - with more than 60,000 donated eventually.

Mrs Waterhouse said she in contact with the Warwick War Memorial Project regularly, but final details of how many poppies will be donated are yet to be agreed.

She said since word of the Exmouth campaign has publicised, there has been a strong interest from all corners of the community.

Recently, a poppy-making session was held at Manor Gardens, which saw dozens of volunteers knit flowers.

More than 630 poppies were collected during the event.

Mrs Waterhouse said: "Momentum has really picked up.

"We now have well over 3,000 locally-made poppies, they are coming in thick and fast with hundreds coming in also from across the country.

"We even have some being made in Italy. It's wonderful, and we would still like to collect many more."

Mrs Waterhouse is now seeking donations from local businesses to assist with costs to cover the public liability insurance needed.

Money is also needed to collect materials for schools and clubs across Exmouth so they can knit their own poppies to donate towards the campaign.

She said: "We are also on the hunt for someone to put a scaffolding frame up for us.

"We are receiving a donation of four 9x9 meter pieces of camouflage netting from Lympstone Marine Camp."