Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Sextortion' victims threatened and blackmailed online

PUBLISHED: 13:26 05 June 2019

Archant

Sextortion victims pressured into sharing photos and videos of themselves are being urged to report it to the police.

Exmouth inspector Antonia Weeks says they have had reports of people being threatened and blackmailed using sexually-explicit photos and videos of their victims.

The person involved is contacted through social media and messaging sites and coerced into sending pictures and videos of themselves in a practice known as 'sextortion'.

The offender then demands money, threatening to circulate the images to the victim's friends and family if they do not comply.

Insp Weeks said: "We advise people never to send explicit photos of themselves over the internet and to immediately cease any contact with anyone asking for such images even if you think you know the person."

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of 'sextortion' can report it to the police in confidence by calling 101 or reporting online at 101@dc.police.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Back to school - community college gets former students to share their experience with next generation

Principal Andrew Davies with former GCSE students. Picture: Sue Crabtree

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Back to school - community college gets former students to share their experience with next generation

Principal Andrew Davies with former GCSE students. Picture: Sue Crabtree

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon Cricket League Preview: Paignton looking to increase league lead against North Devon

Picture: Matt Smart

Phear Park Bowls Club holding an Open day this coming Saturday

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth RFC celebrate another fine season across the board

The individual award winners at the Exmouth RFC awards presentain night. Picture EMMA CRANe PHOTOGRAPHIC SERVICES

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.

‘Sextortion’ victims threatened and blackmailed online

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists