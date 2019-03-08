'Sextortion' victims threatened and blackmailed online

Archant

Sextortion victims pressured into sharing photos and videos of themselves are being urged to report it to the police.

Exmouth inspector Antonia Weeks says they have had reports of people being threatened and blackmailed using sexually-explicit photos and videos of their victims.

The person involved is contacted through social media and messaging sites and coerced into sending pictures and videos of themselves in a practice known as 'sextortion'.

The offender then demands money, threatening to circulate the images to the victim's friends and family if they do not comply.

Insp Weeks said: "We advise people never to send explicit photos of themselves over the internet and to immediately cease any contact with anyone asking for such images even if you think you know the person."

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of 'sextortion' can report it to the police in confidence by calling 101 or reporting online at 101@dc.police.uk