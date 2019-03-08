Advanced search

Cold callers using 'aggressive' tactics in rural areas

PUBLISHED: 14:49 07 June 2019

Cold callers in rural areas near Exmouth have been using 'aggressive and insistent' tactics to get householders to part with their money.

Police say they have received a number of calls in the Woodbury and Otterton areas about door-to-door sellers who are offering items for sale or asking for charity donations.

Inspector Antonia Weeks said the callers can be aggressive and insistent the householder buys an item or gives money.

She said: "We advise not to open the door to a stranger or unexpected caller if you feel frightened or unsure about doing so and you should never invite someone selling or collecting door-to-door into your house.

"There is no obligation to enter into any transaction or buy anything on your doorstep."

Members of the public who see anyone acting suspiciously or have someone call at their door that they are unhappy about are asked to call police on 101 or 999 if they feel threatened or unsafe.

Police are also asking people to keep an eye out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

