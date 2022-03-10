News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Police stepping up patrols after reports of rise in begging in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Published: 2:26 PM March 10, 2022
Exmouth police are stepping up patrols in the town centre to tackle begging. - Credit: Archant

Police are stepping up patrols to tackle an increase in begging in Exmouth.

The Exmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team says it has been alerted to the return of beggars in the town centre and particularly around the Magnolia Shopping Centre.

Patrols in the area are increasing and offenders will be dealt with, Devon and Cornwall Police said. 

A spokesperson added: "Some may be genuinely down on their luck (and we will signpost them towards organisations that can provide support), others work as part of organised crime groups and they will be prosecuted."

