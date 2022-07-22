Police crackdown on illegal off-roading on the common

The Exmouth neighbourhood policing team will be cracking down on off-roading on Woodbury Common. - Credit: Archant

Devon and Cornwall Police are cracking down on illegal off-roading on Woodbury Common.

Woodbury Common is owned by Clinton Devon Estates and managed by the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust.

Posting on social media, Exmouth Police said any reports of vehicles seen driving on paths that aren't designated for traffic sent to them will be followed up on and officers will issue a formal notice under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

According to police, if the driver or vehicle continues to be used in an anti-social manner a second notice will be issued and the vehicle can be seized.

Some lanes and tracks are open on Woodbury Common to off-roading, these are known as by-ways open to all traffic (BOATS). People can off-road in a vehicle on a public by-way open to all traffic.

The area is protected by Historic England and it is illegal to drive across the heathland.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “It is illegal to drive on the majority of the tracks leading onto the wider heathland and Woodbury Castle an Iron Age hillfort which is protected as a Scheduled Monument overlooking the Exe Estuary.

“Devon and Cornwall Police recognise the importance of working in collaboration to preserve our historic and cultural assets. The impact of this type of crime isn't just simple damage this is against our future generations who we protect our cultural assets for. Illegal off roading gets reported in various places across the county.

“If you are an off roader, please stick to places you know you can go. If it's not your land find out first who owns it and ask before going on it.”