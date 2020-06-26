Dispersal notice for Exmouth beach remains in place over the weekend following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

A number of incidents of anti-social behaviour and disorder has led the police to issue a dispersal notice on Exmouth seafront for the weekend.

The notice, which means anyone who is formally given notice to disperse from the area must not return within the notice period and anyone who does is liable for arrest and prosecution, began at noon today (June 26) and will remain in place until noon on Sunday, June 28.

There have been problems over the last two nights, with reports of large scale altercations on Wednesday evening.

Superintendent of local policing in Exeter, East and Mid Devon, Antony Hart, said: “Over the past two days there have been a number of incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour in the area of Exmouth seafront and Orcombe Point.

“These reports have included large groups of young people and adults fighting, a serious assault and officers being verbally abused and spat at. Needless to say, this is absolutely unacceptable behaviour and it will not be tolerated.

“As a result of these matters, we will be putting out an increased high visibility police presence in the area over the coming days and those arriving can expect to be greeted by officers. Those who are involved in anti-social behaviour will be robustly dealt with, and we will seek out those who have committed offences.

“Local teams are continuing to review available CCTV and social media footage in order to identify those responsible for causing this disruption and I’d encourage anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, has relevant mobile phone footage and information, to contact police by 101 quoting log 287 of June 26.

“While regulations around Covid have been relaxed to an extent, the Government continues to ask all people to respect social distancing and rule around gatherings and to remember coronavirus remains a serious threat to public health.

“While we want people to be able to have a good time and enjoy themselves, drinking to excess and meeting in such large groups is putting themselves and many others at risk.”