Man barricades himself in Exmouth room drawing police response

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A man barricaded himself in a room in Exmouth on Thursday (April 25), according to police

Concern for the welfare of a man at a property in Hulham Road prompted emergency services to be called at around 7.45am.

A number of police cars and an ambulance attended.

Officers say a man barricaded himself in a room and was causing criminal damage.

Police say they negotiated with the man and he was brought safely from the property.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said he was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken into the care of medical professionals at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.