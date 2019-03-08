Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man barricades himself in Exmouth room drawing police response

PUBLISHED: 12:09 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 25 April 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A man barricaded himself in a room in Exmouth on Thursday (April 25), according to police

Concern for the welfare of a man at a property in Hulham Road prompted emergency services to be called at around 7.45am.

You may also want to watch:

A number of police cars and an ambulance attended.

Officers say a man barricaded himself in a room and was causing criminal damage.

Police say they negotiated with the man and he was brought safely from the property.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said he was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken into the care of medical professionals at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Topsham Under-14s net Devon Cup success

Topsham RFC The Devon Under-14 champions.

Double-header of South West point-to-point this weekend

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Madeira Bowls Club hosting an Open Day this Saturday

Jim Wherlock (bowling) against Dave Franklin (standing) in the Madeira men's club championship.

Cooper at the double as Town Reserves extend unbeaten top flight run

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Man barricades himself in Exmouth room drawing police response

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists