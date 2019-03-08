Man barricades himself in Exmouth room drawing police response
PUBLISHED: 12:09 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 25 April 2019
A man barricaded himself in a room in Exmouth on Thursday (April 25), according to police
Concern for the welfare of a man at a property in Hulham Road prompted emergency services to be called at around 7.45am.
A number of police cars and an ambulance attended.
Officers say a man barricaded himself in a room and was causing criminal damage.
Police say they negotiated with the man and he was brought safely from the property.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said he was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken into the care of medical professionals at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
